IPL scoreboard: SRH vs LSG

Hyderabad, May 8 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL 2024 clash between SunRissers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants here on Wednesday.

LSG innings: KL Rahul (c) c Natarajan b Cummins 29 Quinton de Kock c Reddy b Bhuvneshwar 2 Marcus Stoinis c Sanvir b Bhuvneshwar 3 Krunal Pandya run out 24 Nicholas Pooran not out 48 Ayush Badoni not out 55 Extras: (LB-1, W-3) 4 Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 165 Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-21, 3-57, 4-66.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-12-2, Pat Cummins 4-0-47- 1, Shahbaz Ahmed 2-0-9-0, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth 4-0-27-0, Jaydev Unadkat 2-0-19-0, T Natarajan 4-0-50-0.