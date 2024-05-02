IPL Scoreboard: SRH vs RR

Hyderabad, May 2 (PTI) Scoreboard of Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals here on Thursday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Travis Head b Avesh Khan 58 Abhishek Sharma c Jurel b Avesh Khan 12 Anmolpreet Singh c Jaiswal b Sandeep Sharma 5 Nitish Kumar Reddy not out 76 Heinrich Klaasen not out 42 Extras: (W-8) 8 Total: (For 3 wkts, 20 overs) 201 Fall of wkts: 1-25, 2-35, 3-131.

Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-33-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-36-0, Avesh Khan 4-0-39-2, Sandeep Sharma 4-0-31-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-62-0. PTI (MORE) AM AM AM