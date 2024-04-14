IPL scorecard: KKR vs LSG

Kolkata, Apr 14 (PTI) Scorecard of the IPL 2024 contest between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants here on Sunday.

LSG innings: Quinton de Kock c Narine b Arora 10 KL Rahul (c) c Ramandeep b Russell 39 Deepak Hooda c Ramandeep b Starc 8 Ayush Badoni c Raghuvanshi b Narine 29 Marcus Stoinis c Salt b Chakravarthy 10 Nicholas Pooran c Salt b Starc 45 Krunal Pandya not out 7 Arshad Khan b Starc 5 Extras: (LB-1, NB-1, W-6) 8 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 161 Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-39, 3-78, 4-95, 5-111, 6-155, 7-161.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-28-3, Vaibhav Arora 3-0-34-1, Harshit Rana 4-0-35-0, Sunil Narine 4-0-17-1, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-30-1, Andre Russell 1-0-16-1.