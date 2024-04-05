IPL: SRH crush CSK by six wickets

Hyderabad, Apr 5 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad were back on track with a comfortable six-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Friday.

Advertisment

This was CSK's second defeat in as many games. Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers restricted CSK to a manageable 165 for 5 and the chased down the target in 18.1 overs. Abhishek Sharma teed off with 37 off just 12 balls to set the ball rolling while Aiden Markram's 50 off 36 balls and Travis Head's 31 off 24 balls also proved to be useful in the final context of the game.

Most of the CSK batters got starts but didn't go on to play a big knock with Shivam Dube smashing 45 off 24 balls with four sixes apart from two fours.

Ravindra Jadeja's 31 not out off 23 balls gave the team some muscle towards the end of the innings.

Advertisment

Jaydev Unadkat (1/29) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/28) were key bowling performers for SRH.

Brief Scores: CSK: 165/5 in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 45, Ajinkya Rahane 35, Ravindra Jadeja 31 not out, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/28, Jaydev Unadkat 1/29).

SRH: 166/4 in 18.1 overs (Aiden Markram 50, Abhishek Sharma 37; Moeen Ali 2/23). PTI KHS PDS KHS PDS PDS