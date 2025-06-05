IPL Stampede: RCB announces Rs 10 lakh each for families of deceased

Bengaluru, Jun 5 (PTI) IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the 11 supporters, who lost their lives in a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the team's IPL victory celebrations here.

Lakhs of people turned out to catch a glimpse of Virat Kohli and Co., leading to complete chaos that caused the death of 11 people outside the stadium here on Wednesday.

"The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family," RCB stated on social media on Thursday.

"As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of Rs 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident," it added.

More than 50 people were injured in the incident.