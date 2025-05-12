IPL to resume from May 17, final on June 3; BCCI announces schedule

New Delhi: The BCCI on Monday decided to resume the IPL season across six venues from May 17 with the final slated for June 3 as per the revised schedule.

The IPL was halted on May 8 after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off after Pakistan tried to invade Indian air space near Chandigarh, forcing a blackout in the stadium.

"BCCI is pleased to announce the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025. After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season," the board said in a statement.

The first match upon the resumption of the league will be between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru on May 17.

The six venues for league matches as per the revised schedule will be: Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

The venues for the playoff matches will be announced at a later date.

A total of 17 matches will be played across six venues and the revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays.