Ireland fined 10 percent of match fee for slow over-rate in WODI against India

Rajkot, Jan 16 (PTI) The Ireland women's cricket team was on Thursday fined 10 percent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the third and final ODI against India, which the hosts won by a massive 304 runs to make a clean sweep of the series.

The hosts, powered by fine centuries from Smriti Mandhana (135) and Pratika Rawal (154) on Wednesday, scored a mammoth 435/5, the highest total by an Indian team -- men's or women's -- in ODIs.

Ireland could only make 131 before getting bundled out in 31.4 overs.

Match Referee G S Lakshmi of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the fine after Ireland were found to be two overs short of the required target after accounting for time allowances.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Kim Cotton and Akshay Totre, along with third umpire Virender Sharma and fourth umpire Vrinda Rathi.

"As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time," said ICC in a statement.

"Ireland captain Gaby Lewis accepted the sanction and pleaded guilty to the offence, eliminating the need for a formal hearing," ICC added. PTI AM AM AH AH