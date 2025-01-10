Advertisment
Sports

Ireland opt to bat in first Women's ODI against India

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
India vs Ireland

Representative image

Rajkot: Ireland skipper Gaby Lewis won the toss and opted to bat in the first Women's ODI against India here on Friday.

Advertisment

India handed ODI debut to all-rounder Sayali Satghare, a right-arm pace bowler who also bats lower down the order.

The hosts have rested regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur and pacer Renuka Thakur for the three-match series with senior opening batter Smriti Mandhana leading the side.

The two teams are meeting each other after eight years. India last faced Ireland in a quadrangular series in South Africa in May 2017.

Advertisment

India have won 12 of the 13 previous ODIs outing against their rivals.

Teams: India Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu.

Ireland Women: Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis (c), Una Raymond-Hoey, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Coulter Reilly (w), Arlene Kelly, Georgina Dempsey, Freya Sargent, Aimee Maguire.

Indian women cricket team Indian women's cricket team Indian women cricket India vs Ireland
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe