Ireland opt to bowl against India

Bloemfontein (South Africa), Jan 25 (PTI) Ireland won the toss and opted to field against defending champions India in their U-19 World Cup match here on Thursday.

India made one change, while Ireland effected three changes to the playing XI.

India won their tournament opener against Bangladesh by 84 runs.

Teams: India: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (capt), Priyanshu Moliya, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Sachin Dhas, Murugan Abhishek, Dhanush Gowda, Saumy Pandey, Naman Tiwari.

Ireland: Jordan Neill, Ryan Hunter (wk), Kian Hilton, Philippus le Roux (capt), Scott MacBeth, John McNally, Carson McCullough, Oliver Riley, Macdara Cosgrave, Daniel Forkin, Finn Lutton. PTI AH APA