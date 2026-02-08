Ireland opt to bowl against Sri Lanka

Colombo, Feb 8 (PTI) Ireland skipper Paul Stirling won the toss and opted to bowl against Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

Teams: Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (capt), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys.