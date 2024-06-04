Ireland will look to find and exploit India's shortcomings: Heinrich Malan

New York, Jun 4 (PTI) Ireland head coach Heinrich Malan is confident his side will be able to find and exploit India's shortcomings when the teams meet here on Wednesday for their T20 World Cup opening clash.

"India is an experienced side, which means there's a lot of data and a lot of information out there. Hopefully, we can look to find a couple of areas we can try and exploit," Malan told reporters during a pre-match press conference.

Malan hoped the "luck of the Irish" shines on his side where Sri Lanka and South Africa played a shockingly low-scoring contest, which he said could alter the team's plans as well.

"It has shown in the past that the luck of the Irish has always been with us. Playing in a country which we don't know a lot about, and it is what it is, we don't really focus too much on that," he said.

"After yesterday's game, it might be a little bit of a change in plan. We haven't seen the wicket, we haven't been out there," he said.

Malan said staying in a hotel at a considerable distance — something that Sri Lanka have complained about — and not being able to see the venue anytime before are factors which his side would not want to focus on.

"It's a challenge. But again, the one thing that we've constantly been trying to focus on is being adaptable, being versatile. We're not here to have a holiday; we're here to play cricket," he said.

"At the end of the day, it's not a controllable. Whether we can train there or not, there's no training facilities there.

"For us, we don't need to spend mental energy on that (and) rather spend our mental energy on having clear plans, doing our preparation work and making sure that everyone's aware of how that can impact the game," Malan added. PTI DDV AM DDV AM AM