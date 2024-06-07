Ireland win toss, opt to bowl against Canada in T20 World Cup match

New York, Jun 7 (PTI) Ireland captain Paul Stirling won the toss and elected to bowl against Canada in their T20 World Cup Group A match, here on Friday.

Both Ireland and Canada will be under pressure to notch up their maiden win in the tournament and garner points after having lost their respective first matches.

While Ireland were comprehensively beaten by India by eight wickets earlier this week, Canada were trounced by a spirited USA by seven wickets in a high-scoring contest at Dallas.

For this contest, the groundsmen have taken off additional grass from the pitch and rolled it hard for the batters to have their say but some movement off the surface is still expected.

Ireland and Canada have both made one change each to their playing XIs.

Teams: Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Dilpreet Bajwa, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Junaid Siddiqui, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young.