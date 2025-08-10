Irish Challenge: Saptak Talwar tied-13th

Meath (Ireland), Aug 10 (PTI) Saptak Talwar fired a second straight round of 2-under 70 to move into tied-13th place and eye his first Top-10 of the season at the Irish Challenge at Killeen Castle.

Jeppe Kristian Andersen will go into the final round after setting a new course record and enjoying a three-stroke lead in the process.

The Dane, who started the day two shots off the lead, fired a brilliant seven under par round of 65 to reach 12 under par for the week and move three clear of Frenchman Oihan Guillamoundeguy, who occupies solo second on nine under.

Andersen, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday, is in pole position to secure a maiden Tour win and he was delighted with all facets of his game on day three.

Ronan Kleu from Switzerland is third on eight under par, with Italian Stefano Mazzoli, England's Will Enefer and Gabriel Morgan from Chile two shots further back in fourth. Scotsman Craig Howie sits in seventh place on five under par.