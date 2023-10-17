Is this the last Cricket World Cup for 'Team India'?

New Delhi: The political debate over India and Bharat has escalated since a combined opposition formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.). Following the recent events, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI) may have to think about renaming Team India to Team Bharat.

So, the biggest question here is, is this the last World Cup for Indian cricketers as 'Team India'!

PM Narendra Modi was addressing the 141st session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Mumbai, where he confirmed India's bid for hosting the 2036 Olympics on October 14.

The same day, India and Pakistan were playing a much-awaited match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While the PM was addressing the audience, he was informed about the outcome of the match. Then he shared the news with the audience and said, "I congratulate 'Team Bharat or Sabhi Bhartiyo ko' on this historic victory."

PM Modi's one-liner congratulations could be the first step toward the team's renaming in the coming months, as the 2024 elections are not far away.

Following the formation of the India Alliance, the Government of India aggressively stopped using the word 'India' in its communications and advertisements. Even all the Union ministers have followed the same practice.

It is interesting to see when the BCCI is going to follow in the footsteps of the Indian government. BCCI secretary Jay Shah is the son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Indian team is playing extraordinary cricket in the ICC Cricket World Cup, and it is one of the serious contenders for winning the World Cup for the third time. If India wins this World Cup, the debate over its name is likely to escalate in the future.

For the record, BCCI has not been recognised by the Government of India.

In three written replies to the Lok Sabha in the last few years, the government kept informing Parliament that the BCCI is an autonomous body registered under the Societies Registration Act.

Although the BCCI has not been recognised by the government, the International Cricket Council (ICC) recognises BCCI as the apex national federation responsible for the promotion of cricket in India. Therefore, the team selected by BCCI is considered the "Indian Team."

According to the government records, the Sports Ministry only grants permission to BCCI from a sports angle for the participation of Indian cricket teams in international events abroad and holding international cricket matches in India at no cost to the government, subject to the clearance of the Ministry of External Affairs from the political angle and the Ministry of Home Affairs from the security angle.