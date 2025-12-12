Ishaan eyes winning finish at F4 India Championship

Bengaluru, Dec 12 (PTI) Teenage racer Ishaan Madesh of Peregrine Racing is firmly in title contention while heading into the final weekend of the Formula 4 Indian Championship for the 13th and 14th races at the Madras International Circuit.

Currently third in the standings, the Kolkata Royal Tigers youngster is aiming to sign off his rookie single-seater season with a decisive winning push.

The 16-year-old has already tasted victory in Chennai earlier in the championship, where he had six podiums, including three wins and two best laps.

"Chennai is a track I enjoy, and I'm fully focused on fighting at the front and finishing the championship on a winning note," said Ishaan.