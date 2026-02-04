Ishan Kishan seals top-order slot as India post 241/5 against South Africa in T20WC warm-up

Navi Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) Ishan Kishan locked in his top-order slot with a 20-ball 53 as Indian batters made most of their only warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup, scoring 240 for five after electing to bat here on Wednesday.

Ishan, who struck 103 in the final T20I against New Zealand last week, came out firing on all cylinders to put on an 80-run stand with Abhishek Sharma (24 off 17 balls, retired out) inside the powerplay.

He is expected to open the batting alongside Abhishek Sharma in the tournament opener at Wankhede on February 10.

Ishan walked away immediately after bringing up his fifty, as India maximised their opportunity to have one final hit before tournament proper.

Playing on a familiar turf, Ishan set the tone with a fiery knock, striking seven sixes and two fours to make 53 off 20 balls.

As many as 29 came in the fifth over of the game when Ishan tore into Anrich Nortje, smacking four sixes and a four. On one occasion, he even tried to move away from a bouncer but Nortje’s delivery hit the blade and sailed over the fine leg fielder for a six.

However, if Ishan was in his top form, Abhishek certainly did not appear in his usual elements but still managed three fours and a six during his stay.

Tilak Varma, who had proved his fitness and preparedness for the T20 World Cup after an injury lay-off in the previous outing for India A here two nights ago, was cleaned up by Marco Jansen after he had raced to 45 off only 19 balls with three sixes and as many fours.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav (30 off 16 balls; 2 fours, 2 sixes) also looked to maximise his time in the middle even though his trademark leg-side flicks did not always come out well. Suryakumar also enjoyed a lifeline when he was dropped on 18.

Vice-captain Axar Patel hit a few lusty blows for a 23-ball 35 but it was Hardik Pandya who provided late fireworks, clobbering three sixes and two fours to make 30 off 10 balls before falling to Corbin Bosch.

Rinku Singh, who was hit on the helmet off a Bosch delivery, made 16.

Brief scores: India 240/5 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 53, Tilak Varma 45; Marco Jansen 1/18) vs South Africa. PTI DDV BS BS