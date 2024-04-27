Ishant to return next week, Warner recovery to take longer: Pravin Amre

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Pacer Ishant Sharma will be available for selection by next week, while opener David Warner will take longer to recover from his injury, Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre said on Saturday.

Warner sustained an injury to his left thumb on April 12, while Ishant has been facing issues with his back.

DC head to Kolkata for a game on Monday before returning home for a clash against Rajasthan Royals on May 7.

"Warner will take 1-2 weeks to recover. His scans revealed an injury," Amre said.

"Ishant has been having back spasms. He will also take a week to recover. By the time we return to Delhi he will be fit," he added.

DC kept themselves alive in the play-off race with a 10-run win over Mumbai Indians, the highlight of which was young Jake Fraser-McGurk's scorching 27-ball 84.

The 22-year-old Australian, who has smashed three fifties from five matches, was signed as a replacement for pacer Lung Ngidi.

"He played three games for Dubai Capitals and our scouting team was very keen on him and once we got an opportunity we brought him. He had to wait four-five games but when we saw him in the nets we knew he had something," Amre added. PTI APA TAP