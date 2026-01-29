Isharani Baruah stuns second seed to enter Thailand Masters quarters

Bangkok, Jan 29 (PTI) India's Isharani Baruah upset second seed Sung Shuo Yun of South Korea to enter the women's singles quarterfinals of the Thailand Masters badminton event here on Thursday.

The world number 48 from India played exceptionally to down 34th ranked Sung 21-13, 14-21, 21-14 in a hard-fought round of 16 contest.

Baruah's compatriot Devika Shaig too knocked out a seeded player, Taipei's Tung Ciou-Tong with a 21-14, 21-14 victory to enter the last eight stage.

However, seventh seen Kiran George from India went down against Indonesia's Prahdiska Bagas Shujiwo 16-21, 11-21 in another women's singles round of 16 clash to exit the tournament.

In the men's singles, Tharun Mannepalli narrowly got past Taipei's Ting Yen-Chen 21-17, 14-21, 24-22 to enter the quarterfinals.

His compatriot Mithun Manjunath came up short against Lee Zii Jia, losing 21-11, 16-21, 12-21 in the round of 16. PTI BS TAP