Ishfaq Ahmed names 23-member India squad for AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) India U-17 men's national team head coach Ishfaq Ahmed on Sunday named a 23-member squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers to be held from October 23 to 27 in Thailand.

India are placed in Group D alongside Brunei Darussalam (October 23), Turkmenistan (October 25) and hosts Thailand (October 27).

There are 10 groups in the qualification phase, from which the group winners and five best second-placed teams will join hosts Saudi Arabia in the main tournament next year.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Aheibam Suraj Singh, Rohit, Nandan Roy.

Defenders: Karish Soram, Mohamed Kaif, Chingtham Renin Singh, Brahmacharimayum Sumit Sharma, Thoungamba Usham Singh, Yaipharemba Chingakham, Jodric Abranches.

Midfielders: Abdul Salha Sheergojri, Ahongshangbam Samson, Kh Azlaan Shah, Levis Zangminlun, Mahmad Sami, Manbhakupar Malngiang, Md Arbash, Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Vishal Yadav, Ngamgouhou Mate.

Forwards: Bharat Lairenjam, Prem Hansdak, Hemneichung Lunkim.

Head coach: Ishfaq Ahmed Assistant coach: Ramachandran Govindaraju Mileswamy Goalkeeper coach: Zakeer Hussain Mohammed Strength and conditioning coach: Chelston Pinto.