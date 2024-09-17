Ishfaq Ahmed names 23-member India squad for SAFF U17 Championship

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The India U-17 men's team head coach Ishfaq Ahmed on Tuesday named a 23-member squad for the SAFF U17 Championship , which will be held in Bhutan.

India will face Bangladesh (September 20) and Maldives (September 24) in Group A of the tournament.

The semifinals will take place on September 28, followed by the final on September 30. All the matches will be played at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu.

The Blue Colts will depart for Thimphu from their camp in Srinagar on Wednesday.

India's 23-member squad for SAFF U17 Championship: Goalkeepers: Aheibam Suraj Singh, Nandan Roy, Rohit.

Defenders: Brahmacharimayum Sumit Sharma, Chingtham Renin Singh, Jodric Abranches, Karish Soram, Mohammed Kaif, Usham Thoungamba Singh, Yaipharemba Chingakham.

Midfielders: Abdul Salha Sheergojri, Ahongshangbam Samson, Banlamkupar Rynjah, Kh Azlaan Khan, Levis Zangminlun, Mahmad Sami, Manbhakupar Malngiang, Md Arbash, Ngamgouhou Mate, Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Vishal Yadav.

Forwards: Bharat Lairenjam, Hemneichung Lunkim. PTI AH AH SSC SSC