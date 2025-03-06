Ishpreet Chadha, Faisal Khan reach quarterfinals of CCI Snooker Classic

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) Former national snooker champion Ishpreet Singh Chadha and Faisal Khan recorded wins in their respective contests to reach the quarterfinals of the CCI Snooker Classic all-India tournament here on Thursday.

Chadha beat Rayaan Razmi 4-1 in an all-Mumbai round of 16 contest. He had one sizeable break of 91 in the second frame which could have been a bigger effort but after potting the last red, Chadha missed a regulation blue in the centre pocket.

Chadha, nevertheless, registered a 72-26, 91-11, 7-66, 58-17,67-42 win.

Railways' Faisal got the better of the former national champion and India No. 3 Aditya Mehta of PSPB, scripting a 4-1 (89-32, (84-35, 67-39, 48-62, 66-53) victory.

Meanwhile, Railways' Kamal Chawla won three frames in succession to get the better of PSPB's Laxman Rawat 4-2 in a round of 32 encounter. Trailing 1-2, Chawla staged a remarkable fight back to roll in a 101 break and seal a 4-2 (57-61, 82-13, 24-64, 77-25, 71-37, 101-0) victory.

Qualifier Sachdev beat Uttar Pradesh's India No. 6 Paras Gupta 4-3 (6-115), 59-29, 69-30, 56-43, 16-85, 65-57, and 75-15) and progressed to the final 16. PTI DDV AH AH