Ishpreet Chadha records maximum 147 break in NSCI Baulkline Snooker contest

Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) Ishpreet Singh Chadha recorded the maximum break of 147 in the fifth frame to beat Pushpensder Singh 6-1 in their round of 16 match of the NSCI Baulkline Snooker tournament here on Thursday.

Chadha won the contest in the seventh frame with the scoreline reading 118 (105)-1, 74-25, 88(65)-9, 82(82)-20, 147(147)-4, 44-78, 91-27.

Digvijay Kadian recorded a 6-3 victory over Shrikrishna Suryanarayanan in round of 16 match, while Pankaj Advani recorded a 5-1 win over Sparsh Pherwani in their round of 32 tie.

The 22-year-old Kadian had previously defeated Kreishh Gurbaxani in the round of 32 contest and on Thursday managed to carry on his good form.

In another pre-quarterfinal contest, Sourav Kothari defeated Dhwaj Haria 6-1, while Himanshu Jain blanked Shoaib Khan 6-0.

Results: Round of 16: Digvijay Kadian bt Shrikrishna Suryanarayanan 6-3 [24-113 (40, 73*) 65-60, 60 -21, 64-49, 2-105 (80), 73-21, 72-43, 50-66, 63-27]; Himanshu Jain bt Shoaib Khan 6-0 [81-21,72-49, 61-46, 65-61, 59-17, 68-17]; Sourav Kothari bt Dhwaj Haria 6-1 [50-70,54-34, 100-0, 103-12, 84-45, 75-52, 70-46]; Ishpreet Chadha bt Pushpender Singh 6-1 [118 (105)-1, 74-25, 88(65)-9, 82(82)-20, 147(147)-4, 44-78, 91-27].