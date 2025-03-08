Ishpreet, Pankaj to clash for CCI Snooker crown

Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) Ishpreet Singh Chadha and Asian champion Pankaj Advani, both representing PSPB, will battle it out for supremacy in the best-of-13-frame final of the Rs 13.5 lakh CCI Snooker Classic 2025, an all-India tournament, here.

In semi-finals on Saturday, Chadha defeated Kamal Chawla of Railways 6-3 before defending champion Advani, aiming to complete a hat-trick of titles, put up a grinding halt to the dream run of qualifier Faisal Khan of Railways by recording a 6-1 win.

India’s most accomplished cueist Advani, having won 27 world billiards and snooker titles, was in complete control and cruised to a 88-8, 70-49, 74-42, 63-14, 31-71, 74-0 and 71-22 win.

In the contest between two former national champions, Mumbai cueist Ishpreet was sharp and positive. He boldly went for his shots and with clever strategies dominated the match.

In contrast, Madhya Pradesh player Chawla started with a flourish, winning the first frame to take the lead. But, thereafter, Kamal’s confidence levels dropped and hesitancy crept into his game as he struggled with his shots and missed some regulation pots, especially in the third and fourth frames.

Chadha made the most of the opportunities to stitch together small tidy breaks to accumulate the points.

In the ninth frame, Chadha showed his class with a timely clearance to compile a break of 32 points and went on to secure 68-75, 87-46, 64-58, 67-8, 64-57, 41-82, 78-19, 33-72, and 54-40 victory and a shot at the coveted crown.

Meanwhile, the Cricket Club of India will honour Chadha by presenting him a cheque of Rs 1.47 lakhs for creating history at the club. In his quarter-final match against Dilip Kumar on Thursday, Chadha meticulously constructed the maximum break of 147 in the fourth frame during his 5-0 triumph.

The felicitation will be held during the prize distribution function after the finals.

Results: Semi-finals: Ishpreet Singh Chadha (PSPB) beat Kamal Chawla 6-3 (68-75, 87-46, 64-58, 67-8, 64-57, 41-82(63), 78(77)-19, 33-72, 54(32)-40); Pankaj Advani (PSPB) beat Faisal Khan (Rlys) 6-1 (88(78)-8, 70-49, 74-42, 63(53)-14, 31-71(66), 74-0, 71-22). PTI PDS PDS ATK