ISL: Bipin scores twice as Mumbai City defeat Chennaiyin FC

Chennai, Feb 23 (PTI) Bipin Thounaojam netted a brace as Mumbai City FC defeated Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in an Indian Super League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

Mumbai kept more ball possession and their nippy forwards found the gaps in Chennaiyin's defence at regular intervals.

Vikram Partap Singh's header went high and wide of the post in the fifth minute before Chennaiyin forward Rahim Ali missed the target from the left of the goal post.

Chennaiyin's Rafael Crivellaro executed a quick one-two with Rahim on top of the 18-yard box in the 16th minute. He then took a shot which was saved by Mumbai City's goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa.

Phurba made another fine save in the 26th minute on an attempt from Ninthoinganba Meetei.

Chennaiyin came close to taking the lead just before half-time but Farukh Choudhary's chip shot was cleared by Mumbai's defence on the goal line.

Mumbai finally took the lead in the 71st minute when Bipin received the ball inside the box and beat Debjit Majumder with a powerful left-footer to score a goal.

He netted another goal in injury time after taking a shot from outside the box.

Chennaiyin FC will face East Bengal FC away from home on February 26, while Mumbai City FC will take on FC Goa on February 28. PTI AM AM DDV