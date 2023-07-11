ISL: Chennaiyin FC rope in winger Farukh Choudhary

Chennai, Jul 11 (PTI) Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday announced the signing of Mumbai-born winger Farukh Choudhary ahead of the 2023-24 season of the Indian Super League.

The 26-year-old became the seventh signing for CFC this season. He brings vast experience to the squad, having turned up for three ISL outfits, including Jamshedpur FC where he spent the last five seasons, a press release said.

Choudhary was part of the senior national team which lifted the SAFF Championship title in 2021 and finished runners-up in the 2018 edition. He has made 14 international appearances so far.

"I am absolutely delighted to be a part of Chennaiyin FC, a club with one of the most passionate fanbases. I am wholeheartedly committed to giving my all to help the club scale new heights and I am confident that our collective effort will yield outstanding results," Choudhary, who also has an international goal to his name, was quoted as saying.

Choudhary, who made his ISL debut with Kerala Blasters FC at the age of 20 in 2016, has played 76 matches in the league so far, registering three goals and six assists. He was also part of Mumbai City FC's ISL-winning campaign in 2021.