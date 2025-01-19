ISL: FC Goa edge past East Bengal FC 1-0 to climb to 2nd spot

Margao: FC Goa rode on Brison Fernandes' 13th minute strike to defeat East Bengal FC by a solitary goal in an Indian Super League match here on Sunday.

FC Goa jumped to the second place in the league table with 30 points from 16 games, six behind leaders Mohun Bagan, who are sitting pretty at the top with 36 points.

Lal Chungnunga ensured that East Bengal FC were on the assertive upfront, setting up a sharp delivery for Vishnu Puthiya outside the box, which the latter shot firmly, but off target to the right in the third minute.

Immediately afterwards, FC Goa embarked on the attack, pushing numbers ahead to overwhelm the visitors in their box, resulting in Odei Onaindia attempting a left-footed shot, which was blocked in time though.

As FC Goa kept creating a spate of opportunities, Hijazi Maher conceded a corner to thwart an offensive move by the Gaurs.

However, the set-piece yielded the needed outcome for the Gaurs, as Borja Herrera picked the ball on the right flank and curled in a cross for Fernandes, who headed the ball into the middle of the net from the centre of the box in the 13th minute.

Seven minutes later, Richard Celis tested his luck from considerable distance upon receiving a ball from Dimitrios Diamantakos.

His right-footed effort on the left was too high to the target though.

East Bengal FC weren't far off in trying out opportunities from outside of the box either.

Jeakson Singh made one such move in the 37th minute, and though the delivery had enough power behind it, the ball missed the top right corner by a whisker.