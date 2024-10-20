ISL: Jamshedpur FC eye top-two spot in home clash vs Hyderabad FC

Jamshedpur, Oct 20 (PTI) Jamshedpur FC will look to keep their winning momentum alive and move into the top-two of the Indian Super League standings when they face Hyderabad FC at home on Monday, aiming to close the gap on leaders Bengaluru FC.

The Khalid Jamil-coached side have three wins in four matches to be third on the table, as they will look to build on their strong start, while 12th-placed Hyderabad FC are still searching for their maiden win of the season.

A win for JFC will take them one point shy of Bengaluru FC (13 points), pushing Mohun Bagan (10) to second spot.

JFC have been in fine form, scoring in each of their last seven ISL matches, marking their best-ever start to a campaign.

The Men of Steel also hold a psychological edge, having triumphed in their last three encounters against Hyderabad.

A victory would equal their longest winning streak against any ISL team, a record they previously achieved against NorthEast United FC.

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC come into the match on the back of a clean sheet against Chennaiyin FC that came on the back of two losses to start the season..

However, their attack has struggled to make an impact, failing to find the net consistently this season.

In their head-to-head battles, Jamshedpur have won five of the 10 matches between the two teams, while Hyderabad have managed just one victory, with the remaining four ending in draws.

Jamil remains cautious of Hyderabad’s recent improvement and is keen to capitalise on home advantage. "It’s a very impportant game for us, and we’re playing in front of our home crowd. Hyderabad are stronger than before, so we need to be well-prepared and get a positive result," Jamil said ahead of the clash.

Hyderabad FC’s interim coach Thangboi Singto is optimistic after his team’s solid performance in the draw against Chennaiyin FC.

"The players have grown stronger as a group, showing mutual respect and camaraderie. Football is team sport. If they bring that energy to the pitch, the results will speak for themselves," Singto said.

JFC’s Imran Khan has been a key creative force this season, generating the most goal-scoring chances (nine) among Indian players.

Jamil's side will need to convert these opportunities into goals if they are to continue their winning ways.

Hyderabad’s forward Devendra Murgaonkar, on the verge of his 50th ISL appearance, will once again play a key role in the attack.

At the back, Jamshedpur’s Stephen Eze has been solid, averaging 7.5 clearances per game, while Hyderabad’s Leander D’Cunha has been a standout in defence, regaining possession 5.5 times per match.

Kick-off: 7.30 pm IST. PTI AYG TAP