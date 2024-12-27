ISL: Mohammedan SC, Odisha FC settle for goalless draw

Kolkata, Dec 27 (PTI) Mohammedan SC held Odisha FC to a goalless draw to break their five-game losing streak in the Indian Super League here on Friday.

Odisha FC dominated the proceedings at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan for most part of the game but couldn't manage a single shot on target, while the home side had a couple of shots at the goal but without any success.

Mohammedan SC got their first clear goal-scoring opportunity in the seventh minute when Alexis Gomez picked up the ball from a set-piece and hurled in a cross for Joe Zoherliana at the centre of the box, which the latter ended up heading over the crossbar.

Seven minutes later, Bikash Singh set up a chance for Gomez, who shot it past the left side of the goal from outside of the 18-yard box. Gomez continued to stay in the centre of the action, as his presence in the final third was central to Mohammedan SC producing opportunities.

He crossed the ball in for Lalremsanga Fanai in the middle of the box, whose shot in the 20th minute lacked precision.

Fanai interlinked again with Gomez 15 minutes later, and the latter took a heavy touch but smashed the ball from considerable distance. The effort required Amrinder Singh to make a quick save to keep the scores level.

Odisha FC were struggling to get their grip on the proceedings but got a formidable chance in the 54th minute, courtesy of a free-kick from Hugo Boumous.

The attacking midfielder lobbed in a ball into the box, which seemed to be directed to Thoiba Singh, but Mohammedan SC's Mohammed Irshad ended up getting to the delivery first.

Mohammedan SC's Gomez sprung back into the offensive in the 66th minute. He engaged in a swift one-two with Bikash on the left flank before sprinting down the centre and unleashing a powerful shot that ricocheted off the crossbar, which was the closest he had come to breaking the deadlock.

Mohammedan SC probed the Odisha FC backline seven minutes later with Irshad receiving the ball from a corner and swinging in a creative cross for Cesar Manzoki, who hit the crossbar from touchingly close distance.

Odisha FC made some late substitutions in the form of Aphaoba Singh and Rohit Kumar coming in for Isak Vanlalruatfela and Thoiba respectively.

In the fourth minute of the added time of the second half, Boumous delivered a lateral ball for Diego Mauricio inside the box, but the Brazilian's headed shot didn't land on target. PTI AM AM DDV