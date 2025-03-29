ISL playoffs: NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC face each in battle of equals

Shillong, Mar 29 (PTI) NorthEast United FC would look to continue their four-game unbeaten run against Jamshedpur FC when the two sides face each other in a play-off match to seal a place in the Indian Super League semifinals here on Sunday.

The Highlanders finished fourth in the league standings with 38 points from 24 games, securing 10 victories and eight draws. Jamshedpur FC ended up fifth, earning as many points from the same number of matches.

The top two teams -- Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa this season -- at the end of the League stage automatically qualify for the semi-finals. Teams finishing between third and sixth will feature in a single-leg knockout to determine the other two semi-finalists.

Sunday's match will be the first-ever playoffs meeting between the two sides in ISL history.

Jamshedpur FC have endured defensive struggles recently, leaking three or more goals in each of their previous two league games. The Highlanders, in contrast, have recorded consecutive clean sheets in the ISL and could register their longest-ever shutout streak if they deny Jamshedpur FC a goal in Sunday's match.

However, history suggests the Highlanders will be in for a challenge themselves in the playoffs, having conceded in all four of their previous games at this stage of the competition.

Jamshedpur FC have given away 35 goals in open play this season, the second-most by any side in a single ISL campaign. In contrast, NorthEast United are the second-highest scoring side (46 goals) in the league and that could prove to be a tall task for the visitors to deal with.

In head-to-head record, NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC have faced each other 16 times in ISL history. The Highlanders have won four matches, while the Red Miners have emerged victorious on six occasions. Six matches have ended in draws.

NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali outlined his side’s objectives entering into the knockout.

“We need to be ready, not make any excuses, and score whenever chances come our way. We need to convert our opportunities and always be focused, and stop Jamshedpur FC’s special style of play,” he said.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil expressed his pleasure at playing the ISL playoffs in Shillong.

“We are very happy to be in Shillong. There is a lot of love for football here. The stadium is looking fantastic, the crowd support is amazing, and we are looking forward to securing a positive result,” he said. PTI PDS PDS ATK