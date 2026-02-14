ISL to be televised on Sony Pictures Networks India under FanCode deal

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) will televise the 2025-26 season of the Indian Super League after FanCode, the league’s media rights holder, sublicensed the linear television rights to the broadcaster.

Under this agreement, SPNI will have exclusive television broadcast rights for the ISL 2025-26 season in India and non-exclusive rights in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

"This partnership reflects AIFF’s commitment to broadening the footprint of ISL," AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said in a release.

"With FanCode driving digital innovation and Sony Pictures Networks bringing unparalleled television reach, we want to ensure that fans of every age group can watch the ISL at their convenience." The ISL 2025-26 season will kick off on February 14 and will feature 91 matches under a new single-leg round-robin format. The opening fixture will see defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant take on Kerala Blasters FC. PTI ATK AM AM