ISL to start on Feb 14, all 14 clubs to participate: Sports Minister Mandaviya

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced that the Indian Super League, which was on pause due to lack of a commercial partner, will start on February 14.

The league will feature all 14 clubs.

"There was lot of speculation regarding ISL but today govt, football federation and 14 clubs, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal included, had a meeting and we have decided that ISL will start February 14. All clubs will participate," Mandaviya announced.

The ISL will feature 91 matches on home and away basis, the logistics of which are still being worked out.