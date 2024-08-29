ISL will see better quality football on display: Mohun Bagan skipper Subhasish on Mohammedan's entry

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant skipper Subhasish Bose was delighted with Mohammedan Sporting's entry into the Indian Super League this season and believed that the tournament's football quality is set to improve.
Mohammedan were promoted to the ISL after winning the I-League last season, which takes the tally of Kolkata-based clubs in the tournament to three.
Subhasish noted that Mohammedan's entry also increases the number of 'Kolkata Derby' in the tournament.
“Three prestigious clubs from Kolkata football, i.e. Mohun Bagan, East Bengal FC, and Mohammedan SC, will be a part of the ISL this time. There will be another derby taking place this year, for which I am extremely excited," he was quoted as saying by ISL.
"As a Bengali, I feel great pride in another Kolkata club joining the ISL, and I am sure the league will become more competitive and see better quality of football on display in the coming season.” Right before entering the ISL, Mohammedan's ownership saw a change, with Shrachi Sports Ventures acquiring a few stakes in the club to allow it to fall in line with ISL's club ownership rules.
East Bengal captain Cleiton Silva also feels that Mohammedan will give a tough time to other clubs in the competition.
"Mohammedan SC are a great team, and they also won the I-League last year. For sure, they do not want to be behind us," he stated.
"They will want to fight with us in every match, and for sure, Mohammedan SC will do something special in the ISL this season.” Meanwhile, Mohammedan skipper Samad Ali Mallick admitted that his club will aim to finish in the top six to at least qualify for the playoffs.
“The Indian Super League is a great competition, and with this being our first foray into the competition, I am sure we will encounter several challenges as well," he reckoned.
"Our first and foremost objective is to qualify for the top six and make it to the playoffs this season. We are very pleased to play against the top teams of Indian football in the ISL.” The ISL gets underway on September 13, with MBSG taking on Mumbai City FC in the opening match in Kolkata. PTI AYG PDS PDS