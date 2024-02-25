Ismail, Kerr help MI limit GG to 126 for nine

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (PTI) Veteran pacer Shabnim Ismail and leg-spinner Amelia Kerr produced fine spells, helping Mumbai Indians restrict Gujarat Giants to an under-par 126 for nine in their Women’s Premier League match here on Sunday.

Ismail (3/18), who had retired from international cricket, showed that her fire has not dwindled while opening Mumbai's bowling in the Power Play segment, dismissing Veda Krishnamurthy and Harleen Deol.

Both Veda and Deol were trapped in front of the wicket with balls that swung back into them at a fair clip.

Pacer Nat-Sciver Brunt jettisoned Phoebe Litchfield in the sixth over as the Giants ended the Power Play at 43 for three.

But their innings nosedived further from there as Giants failed to find a boundary in the next 44 balls, and to add to their woes, they also lost wickets at regular intervals.

Skipper and opener Beth Mooney, who survived the initial flurry of wickets, looked to get into some sort of rhythm but her attempt to reverse-lap Ismail ended in the hands of Yastika Bhatia behind the wickets.

At 58 for five in 11 overs, the Giants were always facing an uphill climb as Mumbai bowlers tightened their grip.

Kerr (4/17) further complicated their troubles, dismissing Ashleigh Gardner and Sneh Rana in the space of two balls in the 14th over as Gujarat struggled for momentum and runs.

They added a touch of respectability to the total because of the eighth-wicket alliance between Kathryn Bryce (25 not out) and Tanuj Kanwar (28) worth 48 runs, the biggest in Gujarat innings. PTI UNG PDS PDS