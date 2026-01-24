ISPL 3: Chennai Singams beat Srinagar Ke Veer by four wickets

Surat, Jan 24 (PTI) Chennai Singams overcame a mid innings wobble to defeat Srinagar Ke Veer by four wickets in a low-scoring Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) match here on Saturday.

Chasing a modest target of 43, the Singams were rattled by a clinical spell from Minad Manjrekar but they ultimately crossed the line, finishing at 50 for six in 5.5 overs.

After being put in to bat, Srinagar Ke Veer struggled to find any momentum and were restricted to a mere 42 for nine in their allotted 10 overs.

Sunil Kumar (2/10), Anurag Sarshar (2/7), and Ankur Singh (2/14) created a lot of trouble for the Srinagar batters, while Jagannath Sarkar and Ashish Pal took a wicket apiece.

Mohd Razi provided the only resistance for Srinagar, scoring 13 off 16 balls before retiring out.

Defending a low total, Manjrekar turned the heat on Chennai, taking 3/3 in his two overs which included a maiden whereas Prajyot Ambhire chipped in with 2/13.

Jagannath Sarkar, however, scored a vital 16 off nine balls and Aman Yadav made another nine runs to take Chennai over the line.