ISPL: Bowlers defend 82 to hand Delhi Superheros first win against Majhi Mumbai

Surat, Jan 12 (PTI) Delhi Superheros bounced back from their opening defeat to register their first win of the Indian Street Premier League Season 3, beating defending champions Majhi Mumbai by 23 runs here on Monday.

Defending a modest 82, the Delhi bowling unit produced a disciplined performance to restrict Mumbai to 59 for 6 in their allotted 10 overs.

After being put in to bat, Delhi Superheros struggled for momentum against a sharp Mumbai attack.

Opener Prathamesh Pawar anchored the innings with a steady 20 off 22 balls, but wickets fell at regular intervals at the other end.

The middle order collapsed under pressure from Abhishek Kumar Dalhor, who was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 13.

Manish Waghmare was equally effective, snapping up 2 wickets for just 6 runs in his two overs.

It was a late cameo from Padmesh Mhatre, who smashed 16 off just 6 deliveries including two boundaries and a six, that pushed Delhi to a fighting total of 82 for 9.

Mhatre was also awarded player of the match for his all-round skills.

In reply, Majhi Mumbai's chase never gathered steam.

The Delhi bowlers utilised the tape ball conditions effectively, stifling the scoring rate from the outset.

Mhatre followed up his batting heroics with a match-winning spell, claiming 2/10. He was ably supported by Sahil Longale, who returned figures of 2/11.