ISPL creating pathway from 'amateur' cricket to professional game: League Commissioner Samat

Surat, Jan 12 (PTI) Success stories like those of Abhishek Kumar Dalhor and Irfan Umair highlight the Indian Street Premier League's (ISPL) growing role as a pathway between amateur cricket and the professional game, says league commissioner Suraj Samat.

Dalhor earned a stint as a net bowler with IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders last year on the back of his performances in the ISPL. Left-arm pacer Irfan Umair, who represented Falcon Risers Hyderabad, made his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai in 2025.

"Every sport today has an amateur side and a professional side. In cricket, which is almost a religion in our country, there is no amateur side as yet today," Samat told PTI.

"We have just given an organised platform to this sector so that these boys who lose hope while they are reaching to where they want to reach in cricket get an opportunity and showcase their talent." Samat said the league allows players to earn a livelihood while also opening pathways to the state teams and the IPL.

"They can make money and, at the same time, use their talent to move to more professional sides. If you look at Irfan Umair, who has now been selected in the Mumbai Ranji team, or Abhishek Dalhor, who was picked as a net bowler by KKR, these are stories that are only beginning to come out," he added.

The league is backed by a strong leadership group, with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar and Samat serving as core committee members.

"ISPL is a platform for the country and for the people of this country. This is an opportunity for each and every boy to showcase his ability. This is all what we want to showcase through this platform that we have created." From six teams in the first two years, the league has expanded to eight sides from the ongoing third season.

"This new season we have come to Surat now. This is a new city for us. And just like our tagline, it's three times bigger. We have got two more new teams, which is Ahmedabad Lions of Ajay Devgn and Delhi Superheroes of Salman Khan ji." "With the two teams added, the number of players have been increased. Now there are 18 players in each team. We have also increased the number of rules for making more interesting content for the children to showcase their talent." Apart from a prize pool of Rs 5.92 crore, ISPL Season 3 will also recognise individual excellence with the Most Valuable Player of the season winning a brand-new Porsche 911.

"It is not anything else but it is a way of giving them aspirational hope that if you perform, if you are good, nobody can stop you." Samat said the ultimate aim is to expand to 32 teams, "And our idea is that more children come together. In the coming times, we want to increase the number of teams. 32 teams is eventually our goal, one scheme for every state and every child gets his due. And if he is good, he should have that platform to perform." PTI APA APS APS APS