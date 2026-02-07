ISPL has become a platform for cricketers to rise up to IPL, Ranji: core committee member Minal

Surat, Feb 7 (PTI) Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) has become a platform for players to rise up the ladder to IPL and Ranji Trophy as tennis ball cricket is "affordable to everyone", says core committee member Minal Amol Kale.

ISPL Season 3 ended on Friday with Chennai Singams winning their maiden title after beating Tiigers of Kolkata by 29 runs in the final.

"Everyone can afford tennis ball cricket. Players like Abhishek Dalhor and Irfan Umair, by showing good performance through their ISPL platform, have made their way to the IPL and Ranji Trophy," Minal told PTI Videos.

"I want the new players to learn from them and make their name. ISPL has created a platform, through which every child can play in the stadium and make their mark." Talking further about affordability, she said, "As you all know, cricket is a game that is liked and played in every home in India. In India, cricket is considered a religion.

"There are a lot of people in India who cannot afford equipment like ball, pads, gloves, helmet, bat etc. But, tennis ball is a type of cricket that does not require a lot of equipment." She said ISPL will play in different states of India in the upcoming seasons.

"Gujarat is a state where tennis, football, cricket are played a lot like in Maharashtra. We played two seasons in Maharashtra and we got a very good response. Sachin ji said that we will play the third season in Surat, which we are doing and we are getting a very good response.

"Next, we will play all the seasons in different states of India. This is being thought of by the league owners so that tennis ball cricket can be known all over India." Regarding the moments that stood out in ISPL Season 3, she said, "If we compare the other two seasons, this season we have played 8 teams out of 6 teams, from which more and more players have got a chance to play.

"The second biggest attraction is that this season there is Porsche 911 car (for Most Valuable Player) award, which every player is trying to win. Thirdly, in this season there is a Googly Impact player, in which two extra players get chance to play." Champion team Chennai Singams player Jagannath Sarkar was adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award of ISPL 2026, thus winning a Porsche 911 car.