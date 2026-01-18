ISPL invites bids for co-ownership of Srinagar franchise

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) has opened bids for the co-ownership of Srinagar Ke Veer, the franchise owned by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, offering investors and corporates an opportunity to partner with the cricket league.

Srinagar Ke Veer has emerged as a strong and consistent franchise, reaching the semi-finals in Season 1 and finishing as runners-up in Season 2, underlining its on-field competitiveness and growing fan base.

The league is guided by a core committee comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale and Suraj Samat.

It also features celebrity franchise co-owners including Amitabh Bachchan (Majhi Mumbai), Salman Khan (Delhi Superheros), Ajay Devgn (Ahmedabad Lions), Sourav Ganguly, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Tiigers of Kolkata), Hrithik Roshan (Bengaluru Strikers), Suriya (Chennai Singams) and Ram Charan (Falcon Risers Hyderabad).

Commenting on the opportunity, Suraj Samat, core committee member and league commissioner of ISPL, said: "ISPL has evolved into a scalable sports property with strong fundamentals, growing viewership, expanding participation and a professionally governed structure.

"The co-ownership of Srinagar Ke Veer offers partners the ability to participate in franchise value creation. Our national competitive framework ensures that franchises are not just team owners, but integral contributors to the ecosystem.

"This is a long-term investment opportunity alongside Akshay Kumar in a league that is building sustainable revenues, brand equity and national relevance." Bids for the co-ownership of Srinagar Ke Veer close on January 31. PTI SSC SSC BS BS