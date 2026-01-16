ISPL: Saif Ali, Paramanik shine as Tiigers beat Srinagar Ke Veer

Surat, Jan 16 (PTI) Tiigers of Kolkata delivered a commanding performance to defeat Srinagar Ke Veer by 84 runs in their Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 match here on Friday.

Batting first, the Tiigers of Kolkata posted a formidable 136/4 in 10 overs.

Opener Saif Ali anchored the innings with a blistering 58 off 33 balls, striking at 175.76.

His knock was studded with three boundaries, two sixes.

He found able support from Saroj Paramanik, who accelerated the scoring with a cameo of 34 runs off just 15 deliveries.

For Srinagar, Sahish Mhatre was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 2 wickets for 11 runs.

In reply, the Srinagar Ke Veer chase never gathered momentum, crumbling under the pressure of the high asking rate.

They were restricted to a paltry 52/7 in 10 overs. The Tiigers' bowling unit was relentless, led by Vivek Mohanan, who bowled a sensational wicket-maiden over, finishing with figures of 1-1-0-1.

Ankit Yadav was equally destructive, snapping up two wickets for just 2 runs in his solitary over.

Rajat Mundhe also tightened the screws, returning with figures of 2/7 from his two overs.

For Srinagar, Aryan Naik (14 off 12) and Harsh Adsul (16 not out off 13) were the only batters to offer some resistance. Brief scores: Tigers of Kolkata: 136/4 in 10 overs (Saif Ali 58, Saroj Paramanik 34; Sahish Mhatre 2/11, Dhananjay Bhintade 1/23) beat Srinagar Ke Veer: 52/7 in 10 overs (Harsh Adsul 16 not out; Ankit Yadav 2/2, Rajat Mundhe 2/7) by 84 runs.