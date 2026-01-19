ISPL Season 3: Ahmedabad Lions beat Chennai Singams by 20 Runs

Surat, Jan 19 (PTI) Ahmedabad Lions successfully defended a modest total of 72 to beat Chennai Singams by 20 runs in an ISPL Season 3 match here on Monday.

The victory was orchestrated by a devastating spell from pacer Farman Khan, who claimed four wickets to dismantle the Chennai chase in front of a packed crowd.

After being put in to bat, the Ahmedabad Lions struggled to generate momentum against a disciplined Chennai attack. Openers Sanjay Kanojjiya (0) and Sikandarbhai Bhatti (3) fell cheaply, leaving the Lions precarious at the start.

Pradeep Patil anchored the innings with a vital unbeaten 33 off 27 balls, striking four boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking. He found support from Prathamesh Thakre, whose quick 13 off 10 balls helped to push the total to a competitive 72/4 in the allotted 10 overs.

For Chennai, Ashish Pal was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 2/14, while Jagannath Sarkar delivered a miserly spell, conceding just 5 runs in his two overs.

Chennai Singams' chase unravelled early under relentless pressure from the Ahmedabad bowling unit.

Farman Khan tore through the batting lineup, utilizing the conditions to finish with match-winning figures of 4/12.

He was ably supported by Prathamesh Thakre, who followed up his batting cameo with a stifling spell of 2/6.

Ketan Mhatre (12 off 9 balls) was the only Chennai batter to reach double-digit figures as wickets fell at regular intervals.

The middle order, including Sarfraz Khan (5) and Mohammed Nadeem (7), failed to build partnerships, and the innings eventually crawled to 52/8 after 10 overs.

Chennai Singams will take on Delhi Superheros on Tuesday.