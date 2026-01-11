ISPL Season 3: Ahmedabad Lions beat Delhi Superheros by 40 runs

Surat, Jan 11 (PTI) Ahmedabad Lions registered a commanding 40-run victory over Delhi Superheros to continue their unbeaten run at the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 here on Sunday.

A blistering knock by Amit Naik and a disciplined bowling effort, led by Nizam, ensured the Lions defended their total of 92 with ease, restricting Delhi to just 52 for 9 at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium.

Batting first, the Lions posted a competitive total of 92 all out in their allotted 10 overs with Naik smashing a quick-fire 32 off just 15 balls, including one four and one six.

The Lions' total was significantly boosted by winning the 'Challenge', which added 17 penalty runs to their score. However, the middle and lower order struggled to capitalize, crumbling under pressure.

For the Superheros, Firoz Shaikh was the pick of the bowlers, delivering a sensational spell of 4 for 9 in his two overs. He ripped through the Lions' lineup, supported well by Aakash Singh, who claimed 3 wickets for 11 runs.

Despite their bowling heroics, the Superheros' attack conceded too many extras (27), which ultimately proved costly.

In reply, the Delhi Superheros' chase never gathered momentum. The batting unit faltered against the Lions' sharp bowling attack with Vinayak emerging as the top scorer with a labored 11 off 16 balls, as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Compounding their misery, Delhi lost the 'Challenge', resulting in a deduction of 4 runs from their tally. The pressure of the target and the disciplined lines bowled by the Lions meant Delhi could only manage 52 for 9 in their 10 overs.

Nizam was the wrecker-in-chief for Ahmedabad, returning stellar figures of 3 for 7 in his two overs.

He was ably supported by Dibakar (2/9) and Farman (2/13), who kept the batsmen on a tight leash.

Brief Scores: Ahmedabad Lions: 92 all out in 10 overs (Amit Naik 32, Sikanderbhai Bhatti 7; Firoz Shaikh 4/9, Aakash Singh 3/11).

Delhi Superheros: 52/9 in 10 overs (Vinayak 11, Padmesh 8; Nizam 3/7, Dibakar 2/9). PTI ATK PDS PDS