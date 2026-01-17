ISPL Season 3: Chennai Singams beat Majhi Mumbai by 24 runs

Surat, Jan 17 (PTI) Chennai Singams produced a disciplined bowling performance to defeat Majhi Mumbai by 24 runs in their Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 match here on Saturday.

Defending a total of 95, the Singams restricted Mumbai to 71/8 in their allotted 10 overs.

After being asked to bat, Chennai Singams posted 95 all out, driven by a collective effort from their top order despite losing wickets at regular intervals.

Opener Jagannath Sarkar provided an explosive start, scoring 15 off just five balls. Mohammed Nadeem top-scored with a steady 23 off 15 deliveries, while Sarfraz Khan contributed a brisk 17.

Majhi Mumbai bowlers kept the pressure on, preventing any batter from taking the game away.

Vijay Pawle was the pick of the attack, claiming three wickets for 16 runs. He was well-supported by Abhishek Kumar Dalhor (2/12) and Mohammad Zeeshan, who struck twice early to remove the openers.

In reply, Majhi Mumbai's chase never gathered momentum. Rajesh Sorte delivered a decisive spell, tearing through the top order to finish with figures of 3 for 23.

Ashish Pal applied further pressure with 2 for 17, while Anurag Sarshar remained economical, taking 1 for 10.

Mumbai's top order struggled against the moving ball, with Ajaz Shaikhlal Bepari (1) and Mahendra Chandan (6) falling cheaply.

Darshan Bandekar offered the only significant resistance with an unbeaten 17 off 12 balls, but the required rate proved too high. The collective effort from the Singams' bowling unit ensured Mumbai fell 24 runs short. PTI PDS SSC SSC