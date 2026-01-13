ISPL Season 3: Delhi Superheros beat Bengaluru Strikers by 18 runs

Surat, Jan 13 (PTI) Delhi Superheros defeated Bengaluru Strikers in the seventh match of the Indian Street Premier League season 3 here on Tuesday.

Defending a modest 73/7, the Superheros' bowlers delivered a disciplined performance to restrict the Strikers and seal the win. Aakash Singh grabbed 3/5 while Padmesh Mhatre claimed 2/4 for Superheros.

Batting first, Delhi Superheros' innings was a scrappy affair with wickets falling at regular intervals, but the middle order managed to push the score to a defendable total.

The Strikers' bowlers kept the scoring rate in check, preventing any batter from dominating the innings.

In reply, Bengaluru Strikers struggled to build momentum from the outset.

The chase was derailed early as they were reduced to 30/5, leaving them with a difficult task in the final overs.

The Strikers were unable to break the shackles and were restricted to 55/9, falling well short of the target.

Fardeen Kazi of Bengaluru Strikers scored 29 but found no support from other batters.

Brief Scores: Delhi Superheros 73/7; 10 overs (Padmesh Mhatre 14; Imroz Khan 3/9) beat Bengaluru Strikers 55/9; 10 overs (Fardeen Kazi 29; Aakash Singh 3/5, Padmesh Mhatre 2/4) by 18 runs.