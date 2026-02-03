ISPL Season 3: Five thrilling moments that stole the spotlight so far

Surat, Feb 3 (PTI) From blistering pace and exciting bowling spells to last-ball finishes and record totals, Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 has delivered a high-voltage competition, underlining its growing stature.

As the T10 tennis-ball tournament heads to its playoff phase, here are the top five defining moments that have stood out during ISPL Season 3 so far.

Vivek Shelar unleashes a 145.2kph thunderbolt ============================= Raw speed took centre-stage on the second day of the season when Tiigers of Kolkata fast bowler Vivek Shelar fired the fastest ball ever recorded in ISPL, clocking at a stunning 145.2 kph against Chennai Singams.

The delivery became one of the most replayed moments of the season as Shelar finished with figures of 3/15.

Abhishek Dalhor's five-wicket burst ======================= Abhishek Dalhor has been one of the most consistent performers in the ISPL, delivering season after season. In Season 3, he once again lived up to expectations for defending champions Majhi Mumbai, producing multiple match-winning performances and stepping up when it mattered the most.

His standout moment came on January 16 against Ahmedabad Lions. His extraordinary figures of 5 for 3 in two overs completely changed the course of the match.

Using sharp pace and control, he derailed Ahmedabad's chase of 90, powering Mumbai to a dominant 27-run win.

A rare double hat-trick moment ==================== ISPL Season 3 delivered a rare statistical coincidence as two hat-tricks were recorded against the same opposition, Srinagar Ke Veer, within the space of a few days.

On January 27, Falcon Risers Hyderabad pacer Vicky Bhoir struck with three wickets in three balls during the second over, helping set up a six-wicket win.

Just two days later, Delhi Superheros bowler Firoz Shaikh achieved a similar feat, claiming a hat-trick while defending a modest total of 84. Delhi went on to secure a 25-run victory, turning the twin hat-tricks into one of the season's most talked-about moments.

Skipper Jignesh Patel delivers last-ball thriller ============================= Few moments captured the drama of ISPL Season 3 better than Jignesh Patel's last-ball heroics for Ahmedabad Lions.

On February 1, chasing 84 against Tiigers of Kolkata, Ahmedabad needed four runs off the final delivery. Walking in at No. 8, Ahmedabad Lions skipper held his nerve, and placed the ball perfectly between the fielders for a boundary.

The last-ball four not only sealed a memorable victory but also secured Ahmedabad Lions a place in the playoffs, delivering one of the most dramatic finishes of ISPL.

Tiigers of Kolkata's mammoth total of 149 ========================== On January 30, Tiigers of Kolkata produced one of the standout performances, piling up 149 for 7 against Srinagar Ke Veer, the highest team total of the season.

The innings was driven by Krushna Gawali's explosive 74 off 26 balls. Srinagar struggled under the weight of the steep chase, as Tiigers secured a commanding 93-run victory, the largest winning margin of the season.

With the playoff stage now set, the action intensifies this week. Ahmedabad Lions face Chennai Singams in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, followed by a do-or-die Eliminator on Wednesday between Majhi Mumbai and Tiigers of Kolkata with the winning team facing the losing side of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 on Thursday.

The season will conclude on Friday with the Grand Finale, played between winner of Qualifier 1 and 2.

All playoff matches will begin at 7pm, with live coverage on Star Sports Khel and streaming on JioHotstar. Tickets are available online on BookMyShow.