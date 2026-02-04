ISPL Season 3: Five viral moments that stole the spotlight

Surat, Feb 4 (PTI) The ongoing third season of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) has witnessed some stirring efforts with bat and ball, underlining the league’s growing stature.

As the ISPL Season 3 now heads to the play-off, here are top five defining moments that have stood out during the league phase.

Vivek Shelar’s 145.2 kmph thunderbolt ============================= Raw speed took centre stage on the second day of the season when Tiigers of Kolkata fast bowler Vivek Shelar fired the fastest ball ever recorded in ISPL history, clocked at a stunning 145.2 kmph against Chennai Singams.

Shelar finished with figures of 3/15, ad the spell stood out as a reminder of how high the standards in ISPL have risen.

More importantly, it showed the kind of talent that exists in tennis-ball cricket and highlighted why platforms such as ISPL are important in giving such talent a stage.

Abhishek Dalhor’s 5-wicket burst ====================== Dalhor has been one of the most consistent performers in ISPL. In Season 3, he once again lived up to expectations for defending champions Majhi Mumbai, producing multiple match-winning performances.

His standout moment came on January 16 against Ahmedabad Lions, when the fast bowler delivered a spell that went straight into the record books.

He finishing with extraordinary figures of 5/3 in two overs, a return that completely changed the course of the match.

Using sharp pace and control, he derailed Ahmedabad’s chase of 90, powering Mumbai to a dominant 27-run win.

A rare double hat-trick moment ==================== ISPL Season 3 delivered a rare statistical coincidence as two hat-tricks were recorded against the same opposition — Srinagar Ke Veer — within the space of a few days.

On January 27, Falcon Risers Hyderabad pacer Vicky Bhoir struck with three wickets in three balls during the second over, helping set up a six-wicket win.

Just two days later, Delhi Superheros bowler Firoz Shaikh achieved a similar feat, claiming a hat-trick while defending a modest total of 84. Delhi went on to secure a 25-run victory.

Jignesh Patel delivers last-ball thriller =========================== Few moments captured the drama of ISPL Season 3 better than Jignesh Patel’s last-ball heroics for Ahmedabad Lions.

On February 1, chasing 84 against Tiigers of Kolkata, Ahmedabad needed four runs off the final delivery. Walking in at No. 8, Ahmedabad Lions skipper held his nerve, read the field smartly and placed the ball perfectly between the fielders for a boundary.

The last-ball four not only sealed a memorable victory but also secured Ahmedabad Lions a place in the playoffs.

Tiigers of Kolkata’s mammoth 149 ========================= On January 30, Tiigers of Kolkata produced one of the standout performances of Season 3, piling up 149/7 against Srinagar Ke Veer — the highest team total of the season.

The innings was driven by Krushna Gawali’s explosive 74 off just 26 balls. Tiigers secured a commanding 93-run victory, the largest winning margin of the season. PTI UNG BS BS