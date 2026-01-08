ISPL Season 3: It''s Majhi Mumbai vs Srinagar Ke Veer in opener at Surat

Surat, Jan 8 (PTI) The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) will return for its third season starting here on Friday with eight celebrity-owned teams set to fight it out for a Rs 5.92 crore prize pool in the month-long tennis-ball T10 cricket tournament.

Set to run till February 6, the third season will feature eight franchises competing across 44 matches, "showcasing raw talent, fearless cricket and electrifying entertainment".

The season-opener will see defending champions Majhi Mumbai take on Srinagar Ke Veer in a marquee clash. Ahead of the first match, fans will be treated to a spectacular opening ceremony starting at 5pm.

Majhi Mumbai (co-owned by Amitabh Bachchan), Tiigers of Kolkata (Sourav Ganguly, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan), Srinagar Ke Veer (Akshay Kumar), Chennai Singams (Suriya), Bengaluru Strikers (Hrithik Roshan) and Falcon Risers Hyderabad (Ram Charan), alongside new entrants Delhi Superheros (Salman Khan) and Ahmedabad Lions (Ajay Devgn) make up the tournament.

"ISPL Core Committee member Sachin Tendulkar will arrive at Friday's opening ceremony in a Porsche 911, setting the tone for a memorable evening," the organisers said in a statement.

The ceremony will also be attended by ISPL Core Committee members Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale and Suraj Samat, along with Dipak Chauhan, President – Operations, Head of Selection Committee Pravin Amre and Jatin Paranjpe, team co-owners Amitabh Bachchan and Neeti Agarwal, Akshay Kumar, Suriya and Rajdip Gupta (Chennai Singams), Izazahmad Khanusiya (Ahmedabad Lions), Ram Charan and Khizra Bandukwala (Falcon Risers Hyderabad), Sanjay Dangi (Bengaluru Strikers) and Aksha Kamboj (Tiigers of Kolkata), and Arpita Khan Sharma (Delhi Superheros), and Rupali Ganguly.

Speaking ahead of the season, Samat, who is also the League Commissioner, said: "ISPL has grown rapidly by staying true to its vision of creating a professional and aspirational platform for grassroots cricket talent.

"Season 3 marks a significant step forward in terms of scale, competition and overall experience. We have placed strong emphasis on fan engagement and match-day atmosphere, and we urge fans to come to the stadiums to experience the energy of ISPL live." Apart from a prize pool of Rs 5.92 crore, ISPL Season 3 will also recognise individual excellence with the Most Valuable Player of the season winning a brand-new Porsche 911.

Abhishek Kumar Dalhor, on the back of his ISPL performances, was selected as a net bowler by Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2025.

Irfan Umair from Falcon Risers Hyderabad went on to make his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai last year.

The third season is once again expected to turn the spotlight towards emerging talents such as Saif Ali, Vijay Pawle, Jagannath Sarkar and Ankur Singh.

Fans can catch all the ISPL Season 3 action live on Star Sports Khel and JioHotstar.

Tickets for ISPL Season 3 are available online on BookMyShow starting at Rs 99, and offline at Gate No. 1 of Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat. PTI PM PM DDV