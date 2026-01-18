ISPL Season 3: Majhi Mumbai clinch dominant 7-wicket victory over Srinagar Ke Veer

Surat, Jan 18 (PTI) Majhi Mumbai delivered a disciplined all-round performance to beat Srinagar Ke Veer by seven wickets in their Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 match to jump to the top of the points table here on Sunday.

Chasing a modest target of 71, Mumbai crossed the line with 13 balls to spare, finishing at 74 for 3 in 7.5 overs. Mumbai now have eight points in six games, including four wins.

Opting to bowl first, the Mumbai attack applied pressure early, reducing Srinagar to a precarious position. The bowling unit, led by Manish Waghmare’s economical spell of 1 for 5 in two overs, never allowed the opposition batters to settle.

Ijaj Ahmad (2 for 16) and Darshan Bandekar (2 for 17) struck at regular intervals, dismantling the top order.

Srinagar’s innings was salvaged by a gritty unbeaten 27 off 25 balls from Amol Nilugade, who anchored one end while wickets fell around him.

Mangesh Vaity (10) and Macmillan Govind (10) were the only other batters to reach double figures as Srinagar crawled to 70 for 8 in their allotted 10 overs.

In response, Majhi Mumbai’s chase was steady, anchored by opener Thomas Dias.

Dias scored a composed 26 off 21 balls, including three boundaries, to set the platform. Despite losing Ajaz Shaikhlal Bepari (16) and Mahendra Chandan (12) in the middle overs, the result was rarely in doubt.

Abhishek Kumar Dalhor applied the finishing touches in spectacular fashion, blasting two sixes in his unbeaten 12 off just three balls.

For Srinagar, the bowlers struggled to defend the low total. Prajyot Ambhire was the pick of the attack with figures of 1 for 17, while Dilip Binjwa and Raju Mukhiya claimed a wicket each.

However, the lack of runs on the board ultimately proved their undoing.