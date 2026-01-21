ISPL Season 3: Srinagar Ke Veer beat Falcon Risers Hyderabad for first win of season

Surat, Jan 21 (PTI) Srinagar Ke Veer beat Falcon Risers Hyderabad by six runs for their first win of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 here on Wednesday.

Defending a modest total of 72, Srinagar’s bowling unit, spearheaded by Dilip Binjwa, triggered a dramatic middle-order collapse to restrict Hyderabad to 66 for 9 in their allotted 10 overs.

Batting first, Srinagar Ke Veer struggled to find rhythm against a disciplined Hyderabad attack. Amol Nilugade anchored the early part of the innings with a steady 18 off 15 balls, but wickets fell at regular intervals.

The innings received a vital late surge from Dhananjay Bhintade, who smashed a blistering 17 off just six deliveries. Harsh Adsul remained unbeaten on 13 off nine balls to guide the team to a fighting total of 72 for 8.

For Hyderabad, Pritpal Singh (2/17) and Parveen Kumar (2/19) were the pick of the bowlers, while Mansoor KL was exceptionally tight, conceding just six runs in his two overs.

Falcon Risers Hyderabad's chase saw an aggressive start from Prashant Gharat (18 off 10 balls), but the momentum evaporated as the middle order crumbled.

Dilip Binjwa delivered the decisive spell of the match, claiming 3 wickets for 11 runs. His clinical accuracy dismantled the Hyderabad lineup, with four batters -- Shreyash Kadam, Nitin Anili Matunge, Vishal Yadav, and Akash Gautam -- failing to open their accounts.

Sanskar Dhyani fought a lone battle for the Falcon Risers, top-scoring with 26 off 17 balls. Despite his efforts, the lack of support from the lower order proved fatal. Hyderabad finished agonizingly short at 66 for 9.

Prajyot Ambhire (1/14) and Dhananjay Bhintade (1/13) provided crucial support to Binjwa, ensuring Srinagar successfully defended the low target.