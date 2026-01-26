ISPL Season 3: Tiigers of Kolkata defend 77 in nail-biting finish against Delhi Superheros

Surat, Jan 26 (PTI) Tiigers of Kolkata held their nerve to defeat Delhi Superheros by six runs in a low-scoring Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 match at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, here on Monday.

Defending a modest total of 77, the Tiigers' bowling unit, led by a match-winning spell from Saroj Paramanik, restricted Delhi to 71 for 9 in their allotted 10 overs.

Put in to bat, Tiigers of Kolkata posted 77 for 6 in 9.4 overs. The innings was anchored by Rajat Mundhe, who top-scored with a gritty 33 off 24 balls.

Arish Khan provided valuable support with a steady 23 off 20 balls before retiring out.

The Delhi bowlers kept the scoring rate in check, with Sahil Longale (2/12) and Firoz Shaikh (2/10) striking at regular intervals to prevent a late flourish.

Chasing 78 for victory, Delhi Superheros struggled to build momentum against a disciplined Tiigers attack.

The top order crumbled under pressure, with key batters Subhajit Jana Dhoni (8) and Prathamesh Pawar (11) failing to convert starts.

Paramanik was the wrecker-in-chief, tearing through the middle order with figures of 3 for 6 in his two overs. He was ably supported by Vivek Mohanan, who conceded just four runs in his two overs while claiming two wickets.

Jayesh Patil kept Delhi's hopes alive with a fighting unbeaten 21 off 13 balls, striking two fours and a six.

However, with wickets falling in clusters at the other end, the task proved too steep. Delhi finished on 71 for 9, falling short of the target in a tense final over.