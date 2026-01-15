ISPL: Tigers of Kolkata edge out Bengaluru Strikers

Surat, Jan 15 (PTI) Tigers of Kolkata held their nerve to defeat Bengaluru Strikers by five runs in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) here on Thursday.

Defending a modest total of 77, the Tigers' bowling unit produced a disciplined performance to restrict Bengaluru to 72/7 in 10 overs.

After being put into bat, Tigers of Kolkata struggled to generate momentum against a tight Bengaluru attack. Opener Saif Ali provided a brief spark with an 11-run cameo off 5 balls, including one six, striking at 220.00.

However, the innings was largely held together by Rajat Mundhe, who top-scored with a composed 35 off 28 deliveries. Mundhe struck one six and one nine street runs but lacked significant support from the other end as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Bengaluru's bowlers were effective throughout. Bhushan Gole was the pick of the attack, conceding just 9 runs in his 2 overs while claiming the wicket of Saroj Paramanik.

Rajendra Singh (1/20) and Badi Rajesh Narayan (1/19) also chipped in, ensuring the Tigers were limited to 77/5.

Chasing 78 for victory, Bengaluru Strikers faced early setbacks. Opener Dibyendu Paul was run out for a duck in the first over. Fardeen Kazi stabilised the innings briefly with 12 off 10 balls, but the required run rate continued to climb.

Bhushan Gole, continuing his fine all-round day, offered the most resistance with a fighting 21 off 17 balls, hitting three boundaries.

The turning point came through the Tigers' suffocating bowling in the death overs.

Saroj Paramanik delivered a match-winning spell, taking 1 wicket for just 9 runs in his 2 overs. Vivek Shelar (0/6 in 1 over) and Vivek Mohanan (1/12 in 2 overs) further tightened the screws. PTI AH UNG